Hippo on the loose in swampy southern Mexico state, nicknamed ‘Tyson’ by locals

PUBLISHED : Saturday, 10 March, 2018, 8:37am
UPDATED : Saturday, 10 March, 2018, 8:37am

Associated Press
Authorities in Mexico say they are worried about a hippopotamus that is roaming around a swampy area in the southern part of the country.

Nobody knows where the animal came from, but hippos are not native to the country and they are known to be dangerous.

The hippo appears to have been living in a pair of ponds near Las Chopas, in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz.

Mexico’s office for environmental protection said Thursday that experts are looking for the best way to trap and move the three-year-old, 600kg (1,320-pound) mammal.

It also said that hippos can be extremely aggressive and pose a potential danger to the public and native species living in the swamps.

The hippo was first spotted by local media near a rubbish dump in January. Residents of the town have come to love the animal so much they have nicknamed it “Tyson”.

 

