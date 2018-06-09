The United States is testing two more workers from its embassy in Cuba for possible brain injury amid concerns they may have been affected by mysterious health incidents harming US diplomats in Cuba and China.

That word comes from three US officials. They’re not authorised to comment publicly on the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity.

A State Department official says they are “potentially new cases” but not yet “medically confirmed.” The official says the two individuals from the embassy in Havana are undergoing medical evaluation.

US embassy in China sends new illness alert as ‘sonic attack’ worries grow



Two other officials say the individuals are being tested at the University of Pennsylvania.

The development comes as the US issues travel warnings to Americans in China after unexplained health issues there raised fears that problems detected in Cuba in 2016 have spread.