Leftist populist candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has won Mexico’s presidential electionby an overwhelming margin, which both his main rivals calling him to conceded defeat shortly after polls closed nationwide.

The concessions came after exit polls by Consulta Mitofsky said Lopez Obrador had a 16 to 26 per cent lead over his nearest rival, conservative Ricardo Anaya.

The candidate said to be in third place, Jose Antonio Meade of the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party, acknowledged a Lopez Obrador victory in a televised speech.

“For the good of Mexico, I wish him the greatest success,” Meade said.

Soon afterwards, Anaya followed suit.

“I recognise his victory and express my congratulations, and I wish him the greatest of success, for the good of Mexico,” he told supporters.

Lopez Obrador, better known as AMLO, has said he would transform Mexico after third bid for the presidency, vowing to overthrow the “mafia of power” he claims has looted the country and rule for the poor.

“There is a lot of inequality, a lot of violence in this country,” said Lopez Obrador voter Hugo Carlos, 73. “This situation has to be changed.”

Exit polls by Consulta Mitofsky also forecast clear gubernatorial wins for allies of Lopez Obrador’s Morena party in four of eight state races on the ballot plus for the head of government in Mexico City. The central highland state of Guanajuato was predicted to go to a candidate of the conservative National Action Party.

While Lopez Obrador, 64, held a commanding lead in polls heading into Sunday’s vote, he worried many who fear he could set the country back decades and lead to disaster with an interventionist economic policy.

“I am concerned that some candidates are making proposals that are impossible, because they’re very expensive to carry out,” said Juan Carlos Limas, 26, who lined up at a Mexico City precinct to vote for Ricardo Anaya, who is running second in polls for a right-left coalition.

Lopez Obrador, who cast his ballot early Sunday, has pledged to give scholarships or paid apprenticeships to youth, and increase support payments for the elderly.

All the candidates are lambasting US President Donald Trump’s policies against migrants and Mexico, but voters were wondering who could best deal with Trump.

Sunday’s elections for posts at every level of government were Mexico’s largest ever and became a referendum on corruption, graft and other tricks used to divert taxpayer money to officials’ pockets.

“The corrupt regime is coming to its end,” Lopez Obrador said at his final campaign event Wednesday. “We represent modernity forged from below.”

Much of the popular ire was aimed at unpopular President Enrique Pena Nieto’s Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI, whose market-oriented economic reforms have yet to benefit many Mexicans, and Meade struggled during the campaign to escape popular rejection of the party.

Anaya tried to harness the youth vote with an emphasis on technology and new ideas, but he divided his own conservative party to take its candidacy.

Casting his own vote, Pena Nieto promised to work with whoever won on the transition.

“The president of the republic and his government will be absolutely respectful and support the authorities that are elected,” Pena Nieto told reporters.

Additional reporting by Agence France-Presse