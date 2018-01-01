From fireworks in Australia to a huge LED light show at the world’s tallest building in Dubai, revellers around the world rang in 2018 in spectacular fashion.

In Sydney, Australia, a pyrotechnics display befitting the city’s status as one of the first major metropolises to welcome 2018 lit up the city’s famous harbour.

Japan, where the new year always holds special significance, celebrated the arrival of the Year of the Dog in the traditional way of praying for peace and good fortune at neighbourhood Shinto shrines, and eating New Year’s food such as noodles, shrimp and sweet black beans.

In nearby North Korea, meanwhile, revellers took to an ice sculpture park. Among he displays was a frozen rendition of the intercontinental ballistic missiles that have caused so much concern in Japan.

Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, has again served as the focal point of New Year’s Eve celebrations – though this year authorities decided against fireworks and chose a massive LED light show on the structure.

And in France, tens of thousands of Parisians and tourists were heading to the Champs-Elysees to attend a firework show at Napoleon’s Arc de Triomphe monument, at the end of the famous avenue with its lines of trees sparkling with lights.

But officials warned the display might be cancelled at the last minute due to a storm expected to hit France overnight.