North Korea has sent the United Nations a letter urging the international organisation to prevent the United States from taking actions that would hamper a thaw between the two Koreas, official media said on Thursday.

“The international society … looks forward to seeing continued easing of tension on the Korean peninsula,” the Korean Central News Agency quoted Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho as saying in the letter sent on Wednesday to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

But the United States is “seeking to intentionally aggravate the situation by introducing the strategic assets including nuclear powered aircraft carrier strike groups into the vicinity of the Korean peninsula,” Ri was quoted as saying.

“The United Nations should not keep silence as to the US dangerous game of aggravating situation in and around the Korean peninsula and driving the whole world into a possible disaster of nuclear war,” the foreign minister was also quoted as saying.

In a surprisingly conciliatory gesture to South Korea, North Korea has announced plans to send 22 athletes as well as 24 coaches and officials to the Olympics that start on February 9.

Pyongyang, however, has shown no signs of abandoning its nuclear and missile programmes.