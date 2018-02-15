A Lufthansa passenger filmed a ‘demonic’ child screaming for 8 hours on a flight — and people are horrified
Some viewers have sympathised with the child and his mother, while others have criticised them
By Mark Matousek
Sitting next to an upset child is every airline passenger’s worst fear, but a YouTube video taken by a passenger on a Lufthansa flight from Germany to New York in August 2017 takes those fears to another level.
The Daily Mail first reported the video, which shows a child yelling, climbing on a seat, and running through the aisles. The video indicates that the child was disruptive throughout the eight-hour flight.
“That was a nightmare — eight hours of screaming,” a person can be heard saying at the end of the video.
On Twitter, viewers gave a variety of responses to the video. Some sympathised with the child and his mother, arguing that the child may have a condition that would make air travel uncomfortable.
“I have one of these at home. He drives me nuts. Nothing mom can do and I feel for her,” user angelgrey81 wrote.
Others criticised them.
“With parenting like this, that kid’s destined to be President one day,” Nash076 wrote.
Lufthansa did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Here’s what Twitter users had to say about the video.
