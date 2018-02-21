There’s one notable name missing from the technology-led recovery in US stocks: Facebook Inc.

The social-media giant has gained less than 3 per cent since February 8, the day equity markets saw the trough of their worst sell-off in two years.

That puts it far behind other large-cap peers such as Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc, which have all risen at least 9 per cent in the same period. Apple Inc has advanced 11 per cent.

Tech stocks are leading the recovery after a rout that sent the S&P 500 Index to its first 10 per cent correction in two years.

The 68-member S&P 500 Information Technology index is close to recouping losses from the plunge and is up 8.8 per cent since February 8.

Financials are the next best performing sector with a gain of 6.5 per cent over that period.

The company led by Mark Zuckerberg is grappling with declining user engagement, while fourth-quarter earnings revealed that growth in daily active users was the slowest ever.

While Wall Street analysts defended the company after its results, the muted share-price trend compared with peers in the past two weeks indicates that some investors might not be convinced.