Actress Karla Souza claims she was sexually assaulted by a director early in her career.

The How to Get Away with Murder star spoke to CNN en Español Tuesday, sharing that she was raped by a director while filming in her native Mexico early in her career, People magazine reported.

The 32-year-old said the director, who she would not name, totally abused his power and held “psychological control” over her.

The actress felt she had to “give in” to his advances.

I ended up giving in to him. [I let him] kiss me, to touch me in ways I did not want him to

Karla Souza

“I ended up giving in to him. [I let him] kiss me, to touch me in ways I did not want him to touch me and in one of those instances, he attacked me violently and yes, he raped me,” she said, fighting back tears.

Souza said she was staying in a separate hotel than her co-stars, where only she and the director had rooms. The unnamed director would stop by at odd hours, claiming it was work-related.

“He knocked at my door saying he wanted to go over some scenes and I thought it’s 2am, it’s not appropriate and it’s something that shouldn’t be happening,” she said.

Souza continued, adding that one night he knocked on her door and she refused to answer, which caused him to decide “to shoot my scene and then he suddenly started to humiliate me in front of the others on the set.”

In the wake of the claims, Televisa – Mexico’s largest television network – said on Wednesday it had severed ties with independent producer Gustavo Loza.

Loza denied that Souza’s accusation was directed at him, and called on her to name her attacker.

The Televisa network said in a statement Wednesday that “after a preliminary investigation, Televisa has decided to immediately break all relations with Gustavo Loza,” adding “Televisa will not tolerate conduct like that described today.”

In his Twitter account, Loza wrote, “I deny all the accusations against me.”

In a separate statement, Loza wrote: “Televisa cannot take on the role of investigator, prosecutor and much less judge, condemning me in the media, above all when the victim has never mentioned my name.”

“I respectfully ask her to clear this situation up in the news media, by mentioning the name or names of her attackers and file charges against them, so that these regrettable and lamentable acts she suffered will not go unpunished.”

Souza came forward after countless powerful men in Hollywood were accused of sexual harassment, assault and rape, beginning with film producer Harvey Weinstein in October.