At Croatia’s canine beach bar, hair of the dog is always on tap

Specially brewed beer made of chicken and vegetables and ice cream made from bananas, peanuts, yoghurt and soy milk are top items on the menu in Croatia’s only beach bar for dogs.

Happy canines and their proud owners can each get a sun bed, and take a dive in the blue Adriatic water.

To spice up lazy beach days, the Monty’s Dog Beach Bar organised a competition on Sunday evening in which dogs and their owners competed as teams.

Fifteen owners and their dogs took part in the competition, running down the pier and then jumping into the water and swimming 100 metres or so to the shore.

The fastest four-legged athlete of the day was Nimbus, a four-year-old mixed breed samoyed, who finished the course along with his owner in a few minutes, winning a 7kg bag of dog food and a weekend at a local hotel.

“We did not prepare. We swim a little bit in the summer. He’s a natural swimmer, when I jump in the water he comes with me and follows me, and this why we won,” his owner, Marin, said.

Furry pets who were more into eating than running on Sunday competed in eating contests in which they tucked into specially made ice cream, cakes and beer.

Monty’s Dog Beach bar in Crikvenica opened last year and is the only bar of that kind in the Adriatic country.