Nearly 40 passengers were injured, two of them seriously, when a double-decker commuter train crashed into a track buffer at a station outside Madrid, Spanish authorities said on Friday.

The Madrid region’s Summa 112 emergency services initially reported that 45 people were treated and four suffered serious injuries from the afternoon accident, but it later lowered the total number of those seen to 39.

In a statement, the service said two were hospitalised with serious injuries, 11 more had moderate injuries and the rest were treated for bruises and anxiety.

Spain’s railway operator, Renfe, said the accident happened at the end of a track at Alcala de Henares station, some 40 kilometres (24 miles) east of the Spanish capital.

Renfe said in a statement it was investigating the cause of the crash.

In Vietnna, Austrian media reported two trains collided near Vienna and several people are injured.

Public broadcaster ORF reported that the accident happened at Kritzendorf, north of the capital, on Friday afternoon. Fire service spokesman Franz Resperger said that two train passenger cars apparently turned over.

He told ORF that emergency services currently say 17 people were injured. Two rescue helicopters were sent to the scene.