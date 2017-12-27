By Jonathan Blumberg

Karen Anvil, a single mother from Norfolk, England took a photo on her iPhone of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, walking beside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their way to the Sandringham Church for Christmas Day services.

Within hours, the image had over a thousand retweets. At the time of publication, it has 35,000 favourites. And, on Boxing Day, it landed on the cover of a number of English newspapers.

Now, the photo may net Anvil thousands, which she hopes to help pay her daughter’s college tuition, according to the BBC.

Here’s the photo:

The frenzy over the photo has been “bizarre and bonkers,” Anvil told the publication.

Shortly after she posted it, a flood of direct messages requesting to use the photo poured in, and, at first, she gave permission without much thought. But then people on Twitter suggested she could copyright it and make money, so she hired celebrity photo agent Ken Goff to handle the sales.

Goff expects the image to bring in thousands, reports the Eastern Daily Press. “It was the best picture on the day,” he said, despite the fact professional photographers were only yards away. “You’ve got the two principals, Catherine and Meghan, bang in the middle of the frame. It’s the perfect picture.”

Anvil told the BBC that she was able to capture the attention of the royal family by shouting out “Merry Christmas!” in their direction. “I was fangirling,” she said.

Had a lovely morning at Sandringham with my daughter! pic.twitter.com/XceMtXDlBM — Karen Anvil (@Anvilius) December 25, 2017

“The thing is — and I hate to play the single mum card — I’m a single parent, I work two jobs, which I’m proud of and I’ve always worked,” Anvil told the BBC.

She wants to use the proceeds from the photo to help her 17-year-old daughter Rachel pay for a US$36,000 (or £27,000) nursing degree.

Read the original article at CNBC