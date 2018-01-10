Armed robbers made off with millions of dollars’ worth of jewellery after smashing the windows of the world-famous Ritz hotel in Paris on Wednesday, police said.

French television station BFM said that the robbers took jewellery worth 4.7 million euros (US$5.6 million, HK$44 million) from the hotel during the raid.

Three of the robbers were arrested after the smash-and-grab, but two remain on the run, a police official said.

The five men arrived at the hotel in Paris’ luxurious Place Vendome who were armed with hatchets.

They then proceeded to smash the windows on the ground floor before making off with the jewels. No one was hurt in the incident, police said.

A police office said that there were rich pickings for the daring thieves, adding: “World-famous jewellers display their jewellery at the Ritz.”

Some roads around the hotel were sealed off by security forces following the incident.