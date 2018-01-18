Kevin Spacey investigated over third London sexual assault allegation

British police are investigating Kevin Spacey over a third sexual assault, the Press Association news agency has reported, citing British news sources.

It would be the third allegation of sexual assault against the two-time Academy Award winning actor.

The Metropolitan Police force said it had received an allegation “that the man sexually assaulted a man (Victim 3) in 2005 in Westminster.”

The force did not identify Spacey as the alleged perpetrator, as authorities in Britain do not name suspects until they are charged.

But it said the same man was accused of an assault in 2005 and one in 2008, both in the south London borough of Lambeth. The suspect in those cases has been widely named in British media, including in The Guardian, as Spacey.

The 58-year old Spacey was artistic director of London’s Old Vic Theatre, located in Lambeth, between 2004 and 2015.

The alleged victim came forward in the wake of the Hollywood scandal that erupted last year after numerous claims of sexual assault and harassment were made against film mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Spacey has faced a series of abuse allegations, prompting The Old Vic to launch an investigation into the actor’s tenure at the theatre between 2004 and 2015.

Actor Anthony Rapp said he was 14 when Spacey, then 26, made a sexual advance to him in 1986.

Spacey said he did not remember the encounter but apologised for any “inappropriate drunken behaviour.”

A total of 20 claims of inappropriate behaviour were received, covering a broader period of 1995 to 2013, and have not been verified.

But the claims have wreaked havoc on Spacey’s once-celebrated career.

After the claims emerged, the actor was let go by Netflix from its immensely popular show House Of Cards and Ridley Scott erased him from his completed film, All The Money In The World, in re-shoots costing millions.