Armed Russian police have raided a Moscow art house cinema that defied a government ban on the screening of the Scottish director Armando Iannucci’s dark comedy The Death of Stalin.

Six police officers and a number of plain clothes officials arrived at the Pioner cinema in central Moscow on Friday after the midday screening of the film, which revolves around the bitter infighting following the death of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin in 1953.

The country’s culture ministers have called the film “blasphemous” and said it will be examined for “extremism” but staff at cinema said further scheduled screenings will go ahead – despite threats of fines and closure from the authorities.

Plain clothes officials questioned staff and collected evidence that the film had been shown, but would only say that they were conducting an investigation. Management for Pioner declined to comment.

Why do Russian film censors hate cuddly children’s film ‘Paddington 2’?

The culture ministry has warned that screening the film will result in fines and possible temporary closure.

[The Death of Stalin] insults our historic symbols – the Soviet anthem, orders and medals … [it is] blasphemous

Pavel Pozhigailo, a member of a ministry of culture advisory committee

The raid came just days after the culture ministry abruptly withdrew permission for The Death of Stalin’s release on the eve of its scheduled 25 January nationwide premiere, after government officials and pro-Kremlin cultural figures had attended a private viewing.

An advisory committee to the culture ministry recommended that the film be postponed to avoid clashing with the 75th anniversary of the end of the Battle of Stalingrad, a key turning point in the second world war.

Pavel Pozhigailo, a member of the advisory committee, said the film “insults our historic symbols – the Soviet anthem, orders and medals” and called it “blasphemous”. Committee officials said the film will be examined for “extremism” in comings weeks.

Oleg Berezin, head of the Association of Cinema Owners, which represents independent cinemas in Russia, said the culture ministry’s decision to withdraw the film’s distribution licence was illegal. “There has not been any court decision about this,” he said.

After Putin’s icy dip, US ambassador Jon Huntsman tries shirtless diplomacy

The culture ministry ban comes amid Stalin’s renewed popularity in Russia: the president, Vladimir Putin, said last year that western countries were using the “excessive demonisation” of Stalin to attack Russia.

In an opinion poll published in June by the independent, Moscow-based Levada Centre, Russians named Stalin the “most outstanding person” in world history.

The row has clearly boosted interest in the film. Tickets for its 10-day run at the Pioner quickly sold out after the cinema screened it for the first time on Thursday evening.

“I was 13 when Stalin died and I knelt down and wept,” said Oleg, a 78-year-old pensioner who managed to secure a ticket for a screening on 30 January.

“They taught us that Stalin was a god. Then, later, when [Mikhail] Gorbachev was in power, they told us he was a murderer and a destroyer of our nation. Now they are telling us again how great he is. I want to see what this director thinks.”

Opinions differed as to its merits among those who had attended Friday’s screening.

“The film is good enough. But the period of Stalin’s rule was much more terrifying than this film depicts.,” said Yelena, an elderly woman who attended the screening with friends.

“Stalin was still alive when I was born, and my parents later told me all about what they had been through.”

But another viewer, Alexander, was furious. A middle-aged man, his face flared with rage as he said: “This film mocks my country. It’s a warped western view of the Stalin years.”