Britain’s opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn said a Labour government would immediately buy thousands of properties for homeless people in a move to tackle soaring levels of rough sleeping.

The party would also give local authorities the power to seize properties that had been deliberately left vacant, he told BBC One’s The Andrew Marr Show on Sunday.

Levels of homelessness in the UK were “disgraceful” and “wholly unnecessary”, said Corbyn. A Labour government would “immediately purchase 8,000 properties across the country to give immediate housing to those people who are currently homeless”, he said.

Councils would be required to build “far more” homes, said Corbyn, who criticised the construction of luxury tower blocks that were then sold to foreign investors.

“We would give local authorities the power to take over deliberately kept vacant properties,” he told Andrew Marr.

Homelessness has increased every year for six years, reaching a record high of 4,751 people recorded as sleeping rough last autumn, according to official figures.

The number of rough sleepers has doubled since 2010, with a 73 per cent increase in the past three years.

The number of children stuck in hostels and other temporary accommodation has risen by 70 per cent to more than 120,000, according to government figures.

Labour’s commitment to purchase 8,000 homes doubles the previous number. The party’s 2017 manifesto said: “You can’t help people who are homeless if you won’t provide the homes, so we’ll transform our capacity to get people off the streets for good, by making available at 4,000 new homes for people with a history of rough sleeping.”

Also appearing on The Andrew Marr Show, David Lidington, the Cabinet Office minister, said homelessness had risen for several reasons.

“Part of it is to do with the complexity of the people who often end up sleeping rough. That’s why the government has set up a very ambitious target – we have pledged to half rough sleeping by 2022 and eliminate it by 2027,” he said.

Labour said if this policy were successful, it would still leave homelessness above the level the Conservatives inherited in 2010.