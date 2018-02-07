NewsWorldEurope

German Chancellor Angela Merkel reaches deal with top parties on coalition

After months of political uncertainty, media reports say chancellor has finally agreed with top parties to form government

PUBLISHED : Wednesday, 07 February, 2018, 5:15pm
UPDATED : Wednesday, 07 February, 2018, 5:35pm

Agence France-Presse
German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and the Social Democrats sealed a deal Wednesday on a new coalition, media reported, potentially ending four months of political standstill in Europe’s top economy.

Der Spiegel, public broadcaster ARD and the daily Bild each said the parties had ironed out their final differences and were ready to sign an agreement for Merkel’s fourth term.

More to come …

 

