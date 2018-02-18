A magnitude 4.4 earthquake felt in parts of Britain Saturday was its strongest in a decade.

Tremors were felt across parts of Wales and southwest England but no notable damage reported.

The British Geological Survey (BGS) said the quake’s epicentre was 20km (12.5 miles) north of the Welsh city of Swansea, adding that it was the biggest quake in the Britain since 2008.

Twitter users reacted to the “earth moving” event.

5.0 Earthquake in Wales



Early reports are that in has caused an estimated £1.5m worth of improvements #earthquake — Gary (@LardAlmighty) February 17, 2018

Live scenes as an #earthquake has hit parts of Wales. pic.twitter.com/3lrrgTEgOi — Matt (@MattH_197) February 17, 2018

Earthquakes are not common in Britain and are rarely powerful. The 2008 quake in Market Rasen, northeast England, was magnitude 5.2 – 16 times more powerful than Saturday’s quake.

On average, the UK typically experiences one similar-sized earthquake every 2-8 years. https://t.co/mEqkaR2XRO — Stephen Hicks (@seismo_steve) February 17, 2018

However, Saturday’s earthquake in Wales was felt as far away as Carisbrooke Castle on the Isle of Wight, over 200km way.

Videos on social media showed people gathered outside Swansea University, which was holding an open day, after an apparent evacuation.

Swansea Uni Bay Campus evacuated because of the earthquake pic.twitter.com/deJFtlrqSx — Shan Black (@SweetlyShan) February 17, 2018

“Thank you to everyone who attended our visit day. We hoped that you had a surprisingly ‘earth moving’ experience!” Swansea University said on Twitter.