British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday it was “highly likely” that Moscow was behind the poisoning of a former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia with a military-grade nerve agent in southwestern England last week..

“It is highly likely that Russia was responsible for the act against Sergei and (his daughter) Yulia Skripal,” May said, telling British lawmakers the military-grade nerve agent used in the attack was of a type developed by Russia.

Either the Russian state was directly responsible for the poisoning or it had allowed a nerve agent to get into hands of others, May told Britain’s parliament.

She said that Britain expects the Russian ambassador to explain which version is true.

“Should there be no credible response, we will conclude that this action amounts to an unlawful use of force by the Russian state against the United Kingdom,” she said.

Skripal, 66, and his 33-year-old daughter, Yulia, remain in critical condition following the March 4 nerve agent attack. A police detective who came in contact with them is in serious but stable condition.

The prime minister gave Moscow until the end of Tuesday to disclose details of its development of the Novichok nerve agents programme to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

May spoke in the House of Commons after she chaired a National Security Council meeting to hear the latest evidence in the case. She has been under mounting pressure to hit Russia with sanctions, diplomatic expulsions and other measures in response to the poisoning, the latest in a string of mysterious mishaps to befall Russians in Britain in recent years.

May said the poisoning took place “against a backdrop of a well-established pattern of Russian state aggression” and she said Britain was ready to take “much more extensive measures” against Russia than in the past.

A former senior officer of Russia’s top security agency dismissed May’s suggestion that Russia was involved in the poisoning of an ex-spy, arguing that the move would make no sense for Moscow.

Alexander Mikhailov, a retired general, said Russia released Skripal as part of a 2010 spy swap because he didn’t know any secrets, adding that the information he possessed was “hopelessly outdated.”

Russia said on Monday that British Prime Minister Theresa May’s allegations Moscow was probably behind an attack on a former Russian spy in England were politically motivated and based on a provocation, Russian news agencies reported.“It is a circus show in the British parliament,” the TASS news agency quoted Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying.

Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Sergei Skripal worked for British intelligence and was poisoned on British soil, and therefore the incident “has nothing to do with Russia, let alone the Russian leadership.”

The case has similarities to the killing of former Russian spy Alexander Litvinenko, who was poisoned with radioactive tea in London in 2006. A British inquiry concluded that his death was the work of the Russian state and had probably been authorized by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin has rejected suggestions that it’s behind the poisoning.

Skripal was a Russian military intelligence officer when he was recruited to spy for Britain in the 1990s. He was jailed in Russia in 2006 for revealing state secrets before being freed in a spy swap in 2010. He had settled in the cathedral city of Salisbury, 90 miles (140 kilometers) southwest of London.

He and his daughter were found comatose on a bench near the city center after visiting an Italian restaurant and a pub.

Almost 200 troops, including soldiers trained in chemical warfare and decontamination, have been deployed to Salisbury to assist the police investigation into where the nerve agent came from and how it was delivered.

British officials have said the risk to the public is low, but urged people who visited the Zizzi restaurant or the Mill pub to wash their clothes and take other precautions. Some have questioned why it took health authorities a week to issue the advice

Andy Harder, 63, who works in a coin and stamp collector’s shop in Salisbury, had been in the Mill pub the day after the Skripals were attacked, and before police cordoned off the area.

Harder said he washed his jacket off with an antiseptic cleaner after authorities gave the guidance Sunday.

“So I’ve washed all my clothes, I’ve taken my jacket and done that with Dettol — I mean I don’t know what to use, really,” he said. “That’s supposed to kill most things. I’ve had a good scrub up, so it should be OK.”

