A former Nazi SS guard dubbed the “Bookkeeper of Auschwitz” has died aged 96 nearly three years after his conviction for being an accessory to murder, German media said on Monday.

Hannover prosecutor Kathrin Soefker says a lawyer informed her office that Oskar Groening died Friday in a hospital. Soefker says the office is awaiting an official death certificate.

‘I am truly sorry’: Former SS Auschwitz guard breaks his silence 70 years after end of war

The lawyer, Hans Holtermann, didn’t immediately respond to a request for confirmation.

Groening worked as an accountant at Auschwitz, sorting belongings and counting the money taken from those killed or used as slave labour, and shipping it back to his Nazi superiors in Berlin. At his trial, he said he witnessed individual atrocities, but did not acknowledge participating in any crimes.

He was found guilty in July 2015 of being an accessory to the murders of 300,000 people at the camp and sentenced to four years in prison.

A court doctor determined last year that he was able to serve his sentence, on condition he was given appropriate nursing and medical care, but he was never jailed.