Neither Russia nor the Soviet Union had run a programme to develop the “Novichok” nerve gas believed to have been used to poison an ex-spy in the UK, the Russian government has claimed.

The remark came from Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov on Thursday, according to the Interfax news agency.

“I want to state with all possible certainty that the Soviet Union or Russia had no programmes to develop a toxic agent called Novichok,” Ryabkov said.

But speaking on behalf of the European Union, Bulgaria’s envoy to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in The Hague demanded that Russia own up to Novichok production.

“We support the call for a full and complete disclosure by the Russian Federation,” Krassimir Kostov said, representing the EU.



“We call on the Russian Federation to respond swiftly to the British government’s legitimate questions and to cooperate with the OPCW.”

Russia’s remarks will also do little to persuade Britain, which has gained support from Germany, the US and – after a little reticence – France.

On Thursday, all three countries released a joint statement in which they condemned the poisoning of Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, purportedly with the Soviet-designed nerve agent, on March 4.

The statement, issued by Downing Street, said: “The United Kingdom briefed thoroughly its allies that it was highly likely that Russia was responsible for the attack.

“We share the UK assessment that there is no plausible alternative explanation, and note that Russia's failure to address the legitimate request by the UK government further underlines its responsibility.

“We call on Russia to address all questions related to the attack in Salisbury.”

Also on Thursday, US President Donald Trump told reported that “it looks like” Russia poisoned Skripal, and that the US was taking the matter “very seriously” and was “in deep discussions” with the UK.

He added: “It’s something that should never, ever happen.”

Speaking to ﻿BBC News on Thursday, UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said that Britain remains convinced that Russia is culpable.

“Russia is the only country known to have developed this type of agent,” he said. “I’m afraid the evidence is overwhelming that it is Russia.”

Johnson’s comments came one day after Britain announced that it would expel 23 diplomats and suspend high-level contacts with Russia, with other measures to follow.

That led to a verbal rebuke from President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, on Thursday. He told journalists that “The position of the British side appears to us absolutely irresponsible.”

He said retaliatory steps would soon follow, with Putin likely to chose the option that “most suits Russia’s interests.”

Peskov reiterated Moscow’s position that Britain’s accusations were unfounded and that the attack on Skripal had “all the signs of a provocation.”

“The accusations are not backed up by anything and have been voiced before any information about the used substance could appear,” Peskov said.

Britain has refused to give samples of the agent to Russia, but Johnson confirmed it would give them to the international Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

He added that Russia’s denials were proof of their guilt.

“There is something in the kind of smug, sarcastic response that we’ve heard that indicates their fundamental guilt,” he said. “They want to simultaneously deny it, yet at the same time to glory in it.”

Johnson continued: “There is very little doubt in people’s minds that this is a signature act by the Russia state – deliberately using Novichok, a nerve agent developed by Russia to punish a Russian defector as they would see it, and in the run up to Vladimir Putin’s election.

“This was a former Russian agent living in this country who had been singled out already by the Russian state as an object for revenge and retaliation, and Vladimir Putin has been on the TV only recently saying that such people deserve to be poisoned, to choke on their own 30 pieces of silver.

“This is a way of showing look at what happens to people who stand up to our regime.”

Johnson said he had been “very heartened” by the strength of the support around the world for Britain’s stance against Russia.

On Wednesday a spokesman for the French president, Emmanuel Macron, cautioned the UK not to engage in “fantasy politics”.

But on Thursday after holding talks with Theresa May on the incident, Macron shifted stance, saying France shared the UK’s conclusion that there was “no other plausible explanation” other than the involvement of Russia.

The Elysée Palace said the UK had “kept France closely informed of the clues gathered by British investigators” as well as the “evidence demonstrating the responsibility of Russia in the attack”.

France “accepts this conclusion” and “expresses its full solidarity with its ally”, the statement said.

The US ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, also gave unambiguous support to the UK at the Security Council.

Pressed repeatedly on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme about earlier French scepticism about the UK’s claims, Johnson said: “President Macron has issued a very strong statement of condemnation.

“Different French spokespeople were saying different things.”

Johnson also confirmed the UK would provide samples of the nerve agent used in the attack to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

He said: “We have been entirely in conformity with OPCW procedures … We will be submitting a sample so that they can look at the Novichok and make their own assessment. We believe the evidence is absolutely overwhelming.”