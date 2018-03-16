British police launched a murder probe on Friday into the death of Russian exile Nikolai Glushkov in London, after a postmortem found he died from “compression to the neck”.

“A murder investigation has been launched following the results of a postmortem into the death of 68-year-old Russian businessman Nikolay Glushkov,” London’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

The retired Russian executive was found dead at his home in southwest London on Monday evening.

“A special postmortem began on Thursday, 15 March and we received the pathologist report today (Friday, 16 March), which gave the cause of death as compression to the neck,” police said.

The statement said that at this stage there was nothing to suggest a link to the attempted murders of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter on March 4.

Glushkov had received political asylum in Britain after being jailed in Russia for money laundering and fraud.

He was linked to late Kremlin opponent Boris Berezovsky, an oligarch who was found hanged in his home outside London in 2013.

Police said the force’s Counter Terrorism Command would continue to lead the investigation into Glushkov’s death, “because of the associations Mr Glushkov is believed to have had”.

The British murder probe was launched soon after Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, announced its own investigation into the death of Glushkov.

The murder is not believed to be linked to the nerve agent attack of former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, southwestern England, on March 4.

Russia and Britain spar on Twitter over spy poisoning and diplomat expulsions

Both Britain and Russia have launched their own investigations into the poisoning, which has led to an ongoing diplomatic crisis.

London has also vowed to re-examine 14 deaths on UK soil. The 14 deaths, investigated by the BuzzFeed news website, include those of a Russian oligarch, a British spy found in a bag, and Russians whose deaths remain unexplained.

BuzzFeed claimed US intelligence suspects the 14 deaths were hits by Moscow or the Russian mafia.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd on Tuesday said that police and MI5, the domestic intelligence agency, would assist in examining allegations of potential Russian involvement in the deaths.