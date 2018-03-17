Russia’s ambassador to London said he had received a diplomatic note telling him that Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia are in critical condition while a Kremlin spokesman said there is no clear proof that Russia is linked to the attack on the spy involving a nerve agent.

“It’s obvious that there is a lack of any clear proof (of Russian involvement) … The whole wave (of such statements) originated from Britain,” the state-run RIA news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

Russia ambassador to London Alexander Yakovenko also told RIA: “The British keep hiding the medical assessment from us, we do not have access to the patients, we do not have a chance to talk to the doctors.”

“No one has even published the photo (of the Skripals). They maybe alive, maybe not, maybe nothing happened at all.”

“We are expected to take everything on trust, and that is inadmissible,” RIA quoted him as saying.

Former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia remain in critical condition in hospital after being found unconscious on a bench in the English city of Salisbury on March 4. Russia has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attack.

Britain has pointed the finger at President Vladimir Putin and on Thursday Prime Minister Theresa May gave 23 Russians who she said were spies working under diplomatic cover at Yakovenko’s embassy a week to leave.

Britain, the United States, Germany and France jointly called on Russia on Thursday to explain the attack. Trump, echoing the British government, said it looked as though Moscow was behind the attack.

Kremlin says response to Britain’s spy poisoning allegations and diplomat expulsions could come ‘any minute’

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said Friday it was “overwhelmingly likely” that Putin was behind the poisoning of a Russian former spy, in the most direct British accusation against the Russian leader to date.

“Our quarrel is with Putin’s Kremlin, and with his decision – and we think it overwhelmingly likely that it was his decision – to direct the use of a nerve agent on the streets of the UK, on the streets of Europe for the first time since the Second World War,” Johnson said during a visit to a museum in London.

Peskov immediately shot back, saying that bringing up Putin in the context of the case was “shocking and unforgivable in terms of diplomatic behaviour.”

EU leaders will discuss the attack at a Brussels summit next week, with president Donald Tusk saying the bloc would send a “clear message”.

The decision to add the Sergei Skripal case to the summit agenda on March 22 is another display of solidarity with the government of British Prime Minister Theresa May despite divisions over Brexit.

Tusk, who will host the summit as head of the European Council, said on Twitter he had phoned May on Friday “to prepare (a) clear message of the EU on #SalisburyAttack”.

The incident comes at a particularly tense time for UK-EU relations, as the two sides are locked in Brexit talks ahead of Britain’s departure from the bloc in March 2019.

Russian exile Nikolai Glushkov was strangled to death, say London police

Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz on Monday said Warsaw was “in favour of taking action, including sanctions.”

“But that needs to be agreed with a larger circle of EU or Nato allies,” he added alongside his German counterpart Heiko Maas in Warsaw.

The attack has already been raised in recent days at the UN Security Council and in the Nato military alliance, which described it as the “first offensive use of a nerve agent on Alliance territory since Nato’s foundation.”

While Western rhetoric has been strong, it is not yet clear how far Britain’s allies will go in terms of concrete steps to support London.

One European diplomatic source expected the EU to adopt “similar measures” to London, which has expelled 23 Russian diplomats and cut high level-ties.

But the diplomat warned that imposing fresh sanctions against Russia would be more difficult.

The European Union already has sweeping economic sanctions in place against Russia over the conflict in Ukraine and has imposed travel bans and asset freezes on dozens of people.

“More vigorous action would require proof of Russian responsibility,” the source said, adding that it was “more difficult” to attribute blame for a murder to the standard or proof necessary if sanctions were involved.

Writing in The Guardian on Friday, opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn called for “calm heads” and warned against rushing into a “new cold war.”

He suggested that the possibility that the Russians had lost control of the dangerous nerve agent – which May floated Monday but has since discounted – could not be excluded.

He referenced the “flawed intelligence and dodgy dossiers” ahead of the 2003 invasion of Iraq. “In my years in parliament I have seen clear thinking in an international crisis overwhelmed by emotion and hasty judgments too many times,” he wrote.

Corbyn also argued that targeting the “oligarchs and their loot would have a far greater impact on Russia’s elite than limited tit-for-tat expulsions.”