Britain was braced for further travel disruption as the “mini beast from the east” was expected to bring up to 25cm of snow to parts of the UK.

The Met Office issued warnings about more snow and ice to come, as well as bitterly cold temperatures that will feel as low as -10C.

Flights have been cancelled and several sporting events were also called off, including the Reading half-marathon. Some parts of the country face difficult driving conditions, with police warning against trans-Pennine routes. Bristol airport was closed on Sunday morning but opened by midday.

The amber warning was updated after midday on Sunday to remove southeast Wales and parts of the West Country, where the snow eased during the day.

Mark Wilson, a Met Office meteorologist, said: “It’s going to be a very, very cold start, with a widespread frost and ice around as well.”

The warnings cover possible disruption on the roads. Three snowploughs were dispatched on Sunday morning to the M62 motorway after the weather brought traffic to a standstill.

Greater Manchester police’s traffic unit said conditions were bleak on the trans-Pennine route, with a video showing blizzards.

Conditions on the M62 at Saddleworth Moor, on the border with West Yorkshire, were described as “a little bit wild” by Greater Manchester police on Twitter.

A photo posted online showed snow covered roads at junction 22 of the M62, which has the highest stretch of motorway in the UK.

Snowfall has also been causing disruption across parts of Ireland, with a status orange snow-ice warning extended to 6pm for seven counties, including Dublin.

Some bus routes in the Irish capital have also been curtailed due to the weather and Bus Eireann said there has been disruption to services in the eastern region.

The snowfall has led to the cancellation of a number of events to mark the St Patrick’s bank holiday weekend, including the Big Day Out event in Merrion Square in Dublin.

Spring postponed in Britain, with risk of snow lasting into March

In Wicklow, there have been reports of snow drifts of up to 90cm, the local council said.

The Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government said all relevant agencies had severe weather emergency plans in place.

More than 100 flights to and from Heathrow and Gatwick airports were cancelled on Friday night and Saturday. Those taking flights were advised to check with their airlines before travelling on Sunday.

Heathrow airport tweeted: “If you are visiting us today, please take care whilst travelling and send us a tweet to let us know you’ve arrived safely.”

Gatwick airport tweeted on Sunday morning to say that travellers should check the status of their flight with their airline and allow extra time for their journey to the airport if needed.

Flight operations at Dublin airport were suspended for 40 minutes on Sunday morning to clear snow from the runway, but have since resumed.

Residents of coastal homes in Hemsby, Norfolk, were evacuated over fears the properties were at risk of coastal erosion as the area braced for snow and ice overnight. The county is covered by a yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office and it is thought that five buildings were at risk.

The Met Office has issued a less severe yellow warning for Monday, noting that ice was likely on roads, pavements and cycle paths.

“This increases the risk of accidents, as well as injuries due to falls. This warning has been updated to remove much of Scotland (apart from the southeast) and parts of Northern Ireland, whilst it has been extended to cover remaining parts of eastern England and the extreme southwest,” a statement on the Met website read.

Richard Leonard, Highways England’s head of road safety, said: “Our gritter drivers will be out treating our roads around the clock but it is still important to drive to the conditions when snow is forecast.

“Make sure you keep your distance and reduce your speed if you need to travel because, even in conditions that seem normal and when the snow is not settling, it can be slippery if ice patches have formed, or where fresh salt has not been worked into the carriageway.”