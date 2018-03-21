Cambridge Analytica, the data firm that rose to international fame helping Donald Trump win the 2016 US presidential election, said on Tuesday it had suspended Chief Executive Officer Alexander Nix after he was caught on camera boasting about the firm’s willingness to use bribes, entrapment with sex workers and other possibly illegal tactics to undermine political candidates.

The UK-based political-advertising firm’s board said Tuesday that Nix’s suspension is pending an investigation into his comments – which are airing this week after a four-month undercover operation by Channel 4 News – and other allegations surrounding the firm. Cambridge Analytica has come under fire in recent days following reports that it improperly harvested data from tens of millions of Facebook users, then failed to destroy the information when confronted to do so.

Nix was recorded on camera by reporters, who posed as potential clients looking to influence elections in Sri Lanka.

One of the firm’s services, Nix said, is facilitating a sting where a politician is approached by someone posing as a wealthy developer and offering a large amount of money in exchange for a kickback. Or the firm could “send some girls around to the candidate’s house,” he said.

Ukrainian girls, he said, “are very beautiful. I find that works very well.”

“Deep digging is interesting, but equally effective can be just to go and speak to the incumbents and to offer them a deal that’s too good to be true and make sure that’s video-recorded – these sorts of tactics are very effective, instantly having video evidence of corruption and putting it on the internet,” Nix said. “I’m just giving you examples of what can be done, what has been done.”

Cambridge Analytica can also help sway elections by spreading disinformation about candidates. “It doesn’t have to be true,” Nix said in one of the recordings aired this week. “It just has to be believed.”

The executive also said his company used a self-destructing email server to communicate with clients in order to eliminate evidence of their contact.

In the Channel 4 report aired Tuesday, Nix claimed credit for the work done on Trump’s campaign, saying: “We did all the research, all the data, all the analytics, all the targeting, we ran all the digital campaign, the television campaign and our data informed all the strategy.”

Nix claimed he had met Trump “many times”, while another senior member of staff said the firm was behind the “defeat crooked Hillary” advertising campaign.

“We just put information into the bloodstream of the internet and then watch it grow, give it a little push every now and again over time to watch it take shape,” said the executive. “And so this stuff infiltrates the online community, but with no branding, so it’s unattributable, untrackable.”

Cambridge Analytica has a history of dubious election tricks, and the firm has been prolific in securing international elections work – and often felt no need to hide its tactics.

Last year, Nix told Bloomberg News that his company was involved in as many as 10 campaigns for prime minister and president every year, including in Asia, Africa, Europe and South America.

According to documents given to prospective clients, for a campaign in Latvia, the British affiliate of Cambridge Analytica known as SCL Group ran a disinformation operation designed to stoke ethnic tensions between Latvians and ethnic Russians, blaming Russians for unemployment and helping a nationalist candidate to victory. But the firm’s effectiveness has long been in question.

While controversy has swirled around Cambridge Analytica’s role in helping Trump win the American presidency, it wasn’t until this week, when Nix’s latest comments aired, that the firm’s techniques caught up with him.

In an interview with the BBC on Monday, Nix denied claims that Cambridge Analytica engaged in improper tactics to sway elections, calling the allegations a coordinated attack by the media. The firm said it doesn’t engage in the actions that Nix described and that Alexander Tayler will serve as acting CEO while the probe is under way. The board said a full investigation into the comments and allegations will be led by UK lawyer Julian Malins.

“Mr Nix’s recent comments secretly recorded by Channel 4 and other allegations do not represent the values or operations of the firm and his suspension reflects the seriousness with which we view this violation,” Cambridge Analytica’s board said in a statement.

Nix, known as Bertie, graduated from the elite boarding school Eton College. He set up Cambridge Analytica in 2013 to target the US market, installing himself as CEO after 14 years as a director of SCL. In the past couple of years, Nix, 42, has become a darling in tech and marketing circles, popping up on the international speaking circuit to promote his data-driven approach.

