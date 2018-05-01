NewsWorldEurope
CEO of supermarket chain caught singing ‘We’re in the money’ after US$10 billion deal with Walmart

Sainsbury’s has announced a merger with Walmart-owned UK supermarket chain Asda, giving Walmart will a 42 per cent stake in the combined companies

PUBLISHED : Tuesday, 01 May, 2018, 1:57pm
UPDATED : Tuesday, 01 May, 2018, 1:59pm

Business Insider
By Dennis Green

Sainsbury’s CEO Mike Coupe might’ve chosen a different song to sing between TV interviews if he wanted to avoid scrutiny.

The UK supermarket CEO was caught on camera by British broadcaster ITV singing a popular show tune, “We’re in the money,” from the musical “42nd Street.” The ensuing interview was about how his company had just entered into an agreement to merge with a competing grocery chain, the Walmart-owned Asda.

Walmart would get a 42 per cent share of ownership in the combined company and a payment of over US$4 billion in cash. Sainsbury’s said the US$10 billion deal would save the company almost US$700 million a year, and its shares rose after the news of the merger hit.

Coupe released a statement of apology for his song choice.

“This was an unguarded moment trying to compose myself before a TV interview,” he said to ITV. “It was an unfortunate choice of song, from the musical 42nd Street which I saw last year and I apologise if I have offended anyone.”

The song’s timing left some wondering whether it was chosen purposely. A spokesperson for Sainsbury’s told the Guardian that “to attach any wider meaning to this innocent, personal moment is preposterous.”

To watch the entire moment, see below.

Read the original article at Business Insider

 

