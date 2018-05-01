By Dennis Green

Sainsbury’s CEO Mike Coupe might’ve chosen a different song to sing between TV interviews if he wanted to avoid scrutiny.

The UK supermarket CEO was caught on camera by British broadcaster ITV singing a popular show tune, “We’re in the money,” from the musical “42nd Street.” The ensuing interview was about how his company had just entered into an agreement to merge with a competing grocery chain, the Walmart-owned Asda.

Walmart would get a 42 per cent share of ownership in the combined company and a payment of over US$4 billion in cash. Sainsbury’s said the US$10 billion deal would save the company almost US$700 million a year, and its shares rose after the news of the merger hit.

Coupe released a statement of apology for his song choice.

“This was an unguarded moment trying to compose myself before a TV interview,” he said to ITV. “It was an unfortunate choice of song, from the musical 42nd Street which I saw last year and I apologise if I have offended anyone.”

The song’s timing left some wondering whether it was chosen purposely. A spokesperson for Sainsbury’s told the Guardian that “to attach any wider meaning to this innocent, personal moment is preposterous.”

To watch the entire moment, see below.

Sainsbury's CEO caught on film singing 'we're in the money'

Read more: https://t.co/OD4qZkL9UB pic.twitter.com/8QcZvNEb4O — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 30, 2018

See Also:

Whole Foods is slammed for ‘Yellow Fever’ restaurant

Pepsi is using soda as secret weapon to beat Coca-Cola

The best shopping mall in every state

Read the original article at Business Insider