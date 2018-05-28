Italy’s president on Monday gave pro-austerity economist Carlo Cottarelli the mandate to form a potential technocrat government as the country lurched into fresh political chaos following the collapse of a populist bid for power.

“The President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella this morning received at the Quirinal palace Carlo Cottarelli, to whom he gave the mandate to form a government. Cottarelli decided to accept,” a presidential spokesman told reporters.

Cottarelli indicated that if he fails to win the required confidence votes, an election will be held after August.

Mattarella tapped the former International Monetary Fund official after he scuttled the eurosceptic government of the 5-Star Movement and the League. Mattarella vetoed their choice for economy minister on Sunday night.

In his first remarks on Monday, Cottarelli said he would guide a politically “neutral” government that would lead Italy to new elections. Both the 5-Stars and the League have signalled they would deprive a Cottarelli government of their votes in Parliament, meaning his would be a caretaker government.

Cottarelli said in such a case, the government’s principal job “would be the ordinary administration of government and to accompany the country to elections after the month of August”.

