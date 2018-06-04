The anti-immigration party of veteran centre-right leader Janez Jansa has emerged as the largest party in Slovenia’s parliamentary election on Sunday but may struggle to command a majority, according to nearly final results.

With some 98 per cent of votes counted, Jansa’s SDS party looks to have secured just over 25 per cent – giving it 25 seats in the 90-seat assembly – and the “anti-establishment” LMS party of comedian-turned-politician Marjan Sarec in second place on 12.7 per cent and 13 seats, the State Election Commission said.

During the campaign, Jansa made common cause with fellow right-wing firebrand Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and effectively evoked memories of more than 500,000 migrants who crossed Slovenia in late 2015 and early 2016 – although all except a handful of them continued on to northern Europe.

In a televised statement on Sunday evening, delivered with little triumphalism, the 59-year-old Jansa said his party’s “door for talks and coalitions is open” to all other parties.

“We are ready to start serious talks based on the programme we have been working hard on,” he said.

He re-iterated his anti-migrant position saying migration was “the most serious challenge according to most Europeans”.

The only party which has so far said it would work with Jansa, the centre-right Nova Slovenija, has won just 7.1 per cent and seven seats, leaving the two parties short of the 46 needed for a majority.

That leaves the second place LMS party potentially with a crucial role to play.

Speaking to the POP TV station after polls closed, Sarec said he was “very happy” with the results, hinting that it could give him the opportunity to band with other parties to keep Jansa out of power.

During the campaign Sarec said that Jansa’s anti-immigration rhetoric and his appearances with Orban “crossed all red lines”.

On Sunday evening Sarec repeated his opposition to working with Jansa, saying: “We have said it so many times in public that we would not be trustworthy if we did.”

Sarec had been criticised for his vague platform during the campaign but recently said his party “has many things in common with (French President Emmanuel) Macron’s position, a sensible, centrist orientation”.

The centre-left Social Democrats have finished in third place on just under 10 per cent followed by the SMC party of outgoing prime minister Miro Cerar on 9.7 per cent and the left-wing Levica party with 9.2 per cent.