Prince Charles asked for statement about paedophile bishop Peter Ball

The UK’s Prince Charles has been asked to give a witness statement to an ongoing public inquiry into how abuse allegations against a paedophile bishop were handled.

The request for a statement from Charles and his private secretary were made public Wednesday during an Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse hearing.

The inquiry is looking into the way abuse allegations against ex-bishop Peter Ball were dealt with. He was sentenced to 32 months in prison in 2015 for numerous sexual offences, including indecently assaulting a boy aged 12-13, going back to the 1970s.

Inquiry lawyer Fiona Scolding said Charles’ lawyers have indicated he is willing to assist and have raised a number of issues being reviewed.

Charles’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. He had exchanged letters with Ball, whose diocese includes Charles’ country estate.