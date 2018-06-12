The fate of a rescue boat carrying more than 600 migrants and refused entry to Italy and Malta remained unclear late Monday, after its non-governmental organisation operator said taking up an offer from Spain may not be possible.

“The Spanish MRCC has offered to receive the Aquarius in Valencia,” SOS Mediterranee said late Monday on Twitter.

“This mobilisation is a very positive signal although reaching Spain would require several days of sailing. With so many people on board under deteriorating weather could become critical.”

It made clear that Italy, where migrants rescued in the central Mediterranean have routinely been brought in recent years, remained responsible for the situation.

“Safety of all rescued people should remain the priority before all. Italian maritime authorities must organise for a safe and fast solution for the 629 people on board,” SOS said.

A bitter row broke out between Italy and Malta this past weekend over which country should take in the Aquarius rescue boat, which picked up the migrants on Saturday and Sunday.

Spain attempted to defuse the situation by giving instructions for the boat to dock in Valencia to “avoid a humanitarian disaster” and its crew received official entry approval late Monday.

The NGO was blocked from docking by Italy’s new anti-immigrant interior minister, Matteo Salvini, who argued that people plucked from the Mediterranean should not all end up on his country’s shores.

“Clearly, politely raising our voice – something that the Italian government had not done for a long time, for years – pays,” Salvini said from the headquarters of his far-right League party.

Salvini had initially asked Malta to take in the Aquarius, but the government in Valletta said the issue was not its responsibility and accused Italy of “creating a dangerous situation.”

“Italy broke international rules and caused a stand-off,” Maltese premier Joseph Muscat tweeted. “We will have to sit down and discuss how to prevent this from happening again,” he added.

Salvini said he saw the incident as a “first important signal” toward greater burden-sharing of migration inflows within the European Union.

He said he planned telephone conversations with French, German, Austrian, Belgian and Dutch counterparts on Tuesday to press the issue.

In March’s general elections, Salvini’s League scored major gains on the back of promises to expel more than 500,000 failed asylum seekers and other irregular migrants.

Italy has been the main entry point for Europe-bound migrants since 2015, and even previous interior ministers – more moderate than Salvini – complained about insufficient help from EU allies.

Before the crisis was resolved, the League leader’s strong-arm tactics had raised concern among human rights and humanitarian organisations.

“Any political decision that puts people’s lives at risk is unacceptable,” said Francesco Rocca, the President of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.