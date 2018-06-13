Man holds at least two people hostage in Paris

Police in riot gear on Tuesday surrounded the entrance of a building in central Paris where a man was holding at least two people hostage, French authorities said.

There was no indication of a terrorist motive, police said.

More than a dozen heavily-armed police officers, firefighters and rescue workers were stationed outside the building where the hostages were being held, located in a crowded neighbourhood in the centre of the French capital.

The area was evacuated and the street, Rue des Petites Ecuries, was cordoned off.

Police would not immediately confirm whether the person holding the hostages was armed or describe the nature of his demands.

They declined to confirm French media reports that the hostage-taker wanted to hand a letter to the Iranian ambassador, or reports that he was holding three people and that one had been injured.

“Officials will be trying to start a negotiation with the man,” police union official Yves Lefebvre told BFM TV, which reported that the incident did not appear to be terrorism-related.

There were no immediate details on the age, appearance or nationality of the hostage taker.



France has been on high alert after a series of jihadist attacks in the past three years, most recently a night knife attack by a man in Paris last month in which one person was killed.

Additional reporting by Agence France-Presse