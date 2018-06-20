Members of London’s street art scene on Tuesday mourned three graffiti artists who died after being hit by a train.

Flowers and cans of spray paint were left outside Loughborough Junction station in south London, near the site of the accident. On social media, friends paid tribute to the trio, who used the tags Kbag, Lover and Trip.

Police say the bodies of three men were found on the rail line Monday morning. They may have been hit during the night, when freight trains use the tracks.

My heart goes out to the families of the three people killed at Loughborough Junction station this morning. If you have any information about this incident please contact @BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 pic.twitter.com/kYzEbIvMpS — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) June 18, 2018

One of the victims was identified by his family as 23-year-old Harrison Scott-Hood, from north London. His parents called him “a beautiful artist” and “the love of our life.”

The family of 19-year-old Alberto Fresneda Carrasco said his death had “left a deep hole.” The family said the teen, who had US and Spanish nationalities, had been due to start studying graphic design at the London College of Communication in September.

The third victim was named by his family as Jack Gilbert, 23.