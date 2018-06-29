UN migration agency snubs Trump’s nominee to lead it

The UN’s migration agency snubbed the Trump administration’s candidate to lead it on Friday, a major blow to US leadership of a body addressing one of the world’s most pressing issues – and only the second time that it will not be run by an American since 1951.

Portuguese Socialist and former European Union commissioner Antonio Vitorino won an election to be the next director general of the International Organization for Migration, edging out both a top IOM official and US candidate Ken Isaacs, the body said in a statement.

Vitorino, 61, will become the group’s second director general not from the US since the intergovernmental organisation was founded.

He is a former EU commissioner for Justice and Home Affairs and is considered very close to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, also a Portuguese Socialist early in his political career.

Isaacs was eliminated in early rounds of voting, and Vitorino won by acclamation over runner-up Laura Thompson of Costa Rica, currently an IOM deputy director general who was vying to become the agency’s first woman chief.

The move marks a searing rejection of the US candidate just as the Trump administration has been retreating from or rebuffing international institutions – including two others based in Geneva.

Earlier this month, the United States pulled out of the UN’s Human Rights Council, and Trump has recently criticised the World Trade Organisation as “unfair” to the US.

“Yet another sign that US power, authority and prestige has been so dramatically diminished,” tweeted Keith Harper, who was the Obama administration’s ambassador to the rights council. The “IOM Director is seen as an ‘American seat’ and Trump was unable to place an American in it.”

Isaacs’ candidacy had been clouded by US policies like travel bans and migrant family separations – and his own comments that critics have called anti-Muslim.

An intergovernmental body that became a UN-related agency in 2016, IOM has had only one director general who was not American since its creation.

IOM has over 10,000 staffers in offices in more than 150 countries. Its work has been pivotal in providing humanitarian aid to migrants, and helping track deaths of migrants across often deadly Mediterranean waters between northern Africa. It also helps to resettle migrants accepted by foreign countries – and at times return them home.