German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has offered to resign as both minister and as chairman of Bavaria’s Christian Social Union at a closed meeting of the party’s presidency, party sources said on Sunday.

Sources said Seehofer, a hardline conservative, had not yet submitted the resignation and that some in the party were attempting to change his mind over the decision.

Seehofer has been pushing for Chancellor Angela Merkel to agree to a tougher immigration policy for weeks, without success.

Sunday was a self-imposed deadline for Seehofer to either accept Merkel’s agreements with other European Union countries to reduce immigration or to defy her by starting to turn away asylum seekers at the German border if they are already registered elsewhere.







