Kevin Spacey is reportedly under investigation for six more alleged sexual assaults in London, stemming from accusations by three different men.

The Oscar-winning actor – who is already under investigation for five separate claims in both the United States and the United Kingdom – is being probed by the Metropolitan Police after the men came forward with accusations ranging from 1996 to 2008, according to TMZ.

The gossip site reports that one man told police in April Spacey assaulted him in Westminster in 1996, while two other men approached police in February to report two separate attacks, one in Gloucester in 2013, and another in Lambeth in 2008.

Spacey, 58, is already under investigation by the Scotland Yard for three separate sexual assault allegations.

The most recent was launched in January after a man went to police claiming the American Beauty star sexually assaulted him in Westminster in 2005.

The actor had long made a home in the UK, as he served as the artistic director of the famed Old Vic theatre in London from 2004 to 2015. The theatre has since admitted to having received 20 allegations of inappropriate behaviour during Spacey’s tenure.

Back across the pond, he is also facing a probe from Los Angeles County prosecutors regarding an assault that allegedly took place in October 1992 in West Hollywood, and involved an adult male.

Former Boston news anchor Heather Unruh also told the Daily News that Spacey is the subject of a criminal investigation in Massachusetts after he allegedly grabbed her teenage son’s genitals at a Nantucket club in 2016.

Allegations against Spacey first surfaced in October, when actor Anthony Rapp claimed the actor made an unwanted sexual advance toward him when he was just 14.

Spacey was promptly fired from his Netflix series House of Cards, and has remained under the radar as similar allegations have come to light.

Most recently, Spacey’s L.A. Confidential co-star Guy Pearce hinted at an inappropriate encounter with the star in a Tuesday interview on the Australian talk show Interview.

“Amazing actor; incredible actor. Slightly difficult time with Kevin, yeah. He’s a handsy guy,” Pearce said. “Thankfully I was 29, and not 14.”