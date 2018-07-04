British police declared a major incident late on Tuesday after it said a man and a woman in a critical condition may have been exposed to an unknown substance near the southern English town of Salisbury.

“Wiltshire Police and partners have this evening declared a major incident after it is suspected that two people might have been exposed to an unknown substance in Amesbury,” the police said in a statement.

“Emergency services were called to an address in Muggleton Road, Amesbury, on Saturday evening (June 30) after a man and woman, both in their 40s, were found unconscious in a property,” the police said.

We've declared a major incident after it is suspected that two people might have been exposed to an unknown substance in Amesbury. Full details here: https://t.co/yaaUqH97Te pic.twitter.com/xryG8Cy7nV — Wiltshire Police (@wiltshirepolice) July 4, 2018

Amesbury lies 11km to the north of Salisbury, where in March Russian former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, fell severely ill after being poisoned by nerve agent.

Police on Wednesday said it was first thought the man and woman in Amesbury had used tainted drugs.

“It was initially believed that the two patients fell ill after using possibly heroin or crack cocaine from a contaminated batch of drugs,” according to the police statement. “However, further testing is now ongoing to establish the substance which led to these patients becoming ill and we are keeping an open mind as to the circumstances surrounding this incident.”

A number of sites, believed to be places the individuals frequented in the period before they fell ill, will be cordoned off overnight in and around the Amesbury and Salisbury area as a precautionary measure.

A Public Health England (PHE) spokesman said: “The current advice from PHE England, based upon the number of casualties affected, is that it is not believed that there is a significant health risk to the wider public. This will be continually assessed as further information becomes known.”

The man and woman were being treated at Salisbury District Hospital, which remains open as usual, police said.

Additional reporting by Bloomberg