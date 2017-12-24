Palestinian scouts played drums and bagpipes as Christmas celebrations began in Bethlehem on Sunday, but many tourists stayed away with tensions still simmering following Washington’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

The December 6 announcement by US President Donald Trump unleashed demonstrations and clashes, including in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank where Christians will mark the birth of Jesus in a midnight mass.

On Bethlehem’s Manger Square, hundreds of Palestinians and tourists gathered in the cold near a huge nativity scene and Christmas tree to watch the annual scout parade.

They took pictures as a marching band made its way through the square towards the Church of the Nativity, built over the spot where tradition says Mary gave birth to Jesus.

The square is usually filled with tourists on Christmas Eve, but clashes between Palestinian protesters and the Israeli army in the past weeks have kept people away this year.

Twelve Palestinians have been killed since Trump’s declaration, including a 19-year-old who died of his wounds on Sunday nine days after he was shot during a Gaza protest.

Nahil Banura, a Christian woman from Beit Sahur, a town near Bethlehem, said Trump’s decision had made the run-up to Christmas “miserable”.

“People are only going out to release anger,” said the 67-year-old, whose granddaughter was wearing a Santa Claus hat and clutching a pink balloon.

Perhaps as few as 50,000 Palestinian Christians make up just around two per cent of the predominantly Muslim population of the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, apostolic administrator of the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, arrived in Bethlehem at lunchtime and shook hands with local personalities on his way to the Church of the Nativity.

Pizzaballa said last week that “dozens” of foreign visitors had cancelled their Christmas trips after Trump’s announcement.

But Israel’s tourism ministry insisted Christmas preparations have not been affected, and it expects a 20 per cent increase in the number of Christian pilgrims this year compared with 2016.

An Israeli police spokesman said extra units would be deployed in Jerusalem and at crossings into the occupied territories to Bethlehem to ease access for “thousands of tourists and visitors”.

The Israeli army officer in charge of the Bethlehem area said tensions had been high in the area following the Jerusalem announcement but he did not expect trouble at Christmas.

“We’ve reinforced our troops, and are ready for any scenario,” Lieutenant Colonel Benny Meir said

Israel seized east Jerusalem in the 1967 Middle East war and later annexed it, in moves never recognised by the international community.

Palestinians view east Jerusalem as the capital of their future state, and interpreted Trump’s statement as rejecting their right to a capital in east Jerusalem, although the Americans deny this.

In a statement before Christmas, Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas said Trump’s announcement “encouraged the illegal disconnection between the holy cities of Bethlehem and Jerusalem, both separated for the first time in over 2,000 years of Christianity”.

Mitri Raheb, pastor of the Evangelical Lutheran Christmas Church in Bethlehem, said on Sunday that Christmas this year is a “mix of sadness and joy” because of the US decision on Jerusalem, which he called “the beating heart of Palestine”.