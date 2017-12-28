Japan and Oman have vowed to work together to challenge what Japanese officials are calling “China’s growing naval assertiveness” in the Asia-Pacific region.

The countries made the agreement on Wednesday as Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono and his Omani counterpart, Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, met in the capital of the Middle East country.

During the talks, Kono said Japan intended to pursue a “free and open Indo-Pacific” region, encompassing Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

The plan has been described by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as an effort to realise maritime order based on the rule of law.

Oman is located near the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes for crude oil. Japan depends heavily on the region for oil imports.

Both countries are concerned about China’s increasing prominence in the area, and the possible effect that might have on their shipping routes.

Kono said after the talks that the Omani minister sought Japan’s involvement in Oman’s port and harbour development. He said the two were able to share an understanding over the strategic importance of port facilities.

Kono is on a six-day trip to the Middle East region, during which he also visited Jerusalem, following US President Donald Trump’s controversial decision to recognise the city as Israel’s capital.

Local media reported that Kono, during talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, invited him to a four-way meeting in Tokyo with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and Jared Kushner, Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law, in an effort to restart peace efforts.

Netanyahu reportedly has conditioned his participation on approval from the Trump administration, The Jerusalem Post said.

Chinese troops head back into the Djibouti desert for live-fire drills

It was not immediately clear whether the Trump administration gave a green light to Kono’s move to make the proposal. An Israeli government source said authorities are waiting to hear from the United States on the issue.

Israel has long claimed Jerusalem is its “eternal and undivided capital,” while the Palestinians hope East Jerusalem, which was occupied by Israel in 1967, will be the capital of their future state.

Japan supports a two-state solution to the conflict and takes the position that the final status of Jerusalem should be resolved through negotiations between the parties.