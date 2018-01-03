Iran’s Revolutionary Guards chief announced the “end of the sedition” Wednesday as tens of thousands rallied in a show of strength for the country’s Islamic rulers after days of deadly unrest.

General Mohammad Ali Jafari said the Guards only intervened “in a limited way” against fewer than 15,000 “troublemakers” nationwide, adding that a large number had been arrested.

However, a “new sedition” was later announced in several other cities elsewhere in the country.

“Today we can announce the end of the sedition,” Jafari on the Guards’ website.

“A large number of the troublemakers at the centre of the sedition, who received training from counter-revolutionaries … have been arrested and there will be firm action against them.”

The White House, meanwhile, declared it would seek new sanctions against those involved in the crackdown.

Jafari, said he had dispatched forces to Hamadan, Isfahan and Lorestan provinces to tackle “the new sedition”. Most of the casualties among protesters have occurred in those regions of the sprawling Islamic Republic.

The protests began last week in Iran’s second city, Mashhad, and quickly spread across the country, turning against the regime as a whole in the biggest test for the authorities since mass demonstrations in 2009.

A total of 21 people have died in the unrest as protesters in some areas have attacked government buildings and police stations.

Jafari added those behind the protests had “intervened massively on social media” but that “once restrictions were started, the troubles reduced”.

The Revolutionary Guards, the sword and shield of Iran’s Shiite theocracy, were instrumental in suppressing an uprising over alleged election fraud in 2009 in which dozens of mainly middle-class protesters were killed.

Trump vows support for Iran protesters ‘at the appropriate time’ but won’t give specifics

Jafari’s declaration came after major rallies by regime supporters.

Chants of “Leader, we are ready” were heard as images showed thousands marching in the cities of Qom, Ahvaz, Kermanshah and elsewhere.

The demonstrators waved Iranian flags and pictures of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as well as placards saying “Death to seditionists”.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has weighed in on the situation online, while the White House is looking into sanctions on the country.

A White House official, who asked for anonymity, said Wednesday the administration would look for “actionable information” to try to begin imposing sanctions on those responsible for any crackdown.

US President Donald Trump insisted Iranians were trying to “take back” their government, extending a drumbeat of encouragement for the protests.

“You will see great support from the United States at the appropriate time!” he tweeted, without offering any specifics.

There were few reports of anti-regime protests overnight Tuesday to Wednesday, although it remained difficult to verify information from the provinces.

Online messaging and photo sharing platforms Telegram and Instagram have been blocked on cellphones since soon after the protests began on December 28.

Telecoms Minister Mohammad-Javad Azari Jahromi said Telegram would only be unblocked if it removed “terrorist” content.

Reformists in Iran, who backed the 2009 protests, have condemned the violence and the support the demonstrations have received from the United States.

But they also urged the authorities to address economic grievances.

“Officials must acknowledge the deplorable situation of the country as the first step to hearing the protesters,” tweeted Mohammad Taghi Karroubi, whose father Mehdi Karroubi has been under house arrest for almost seven years for helping lead the 2009 demonstrations.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres deplored the loss of life, saying: “Further violence must be avoided.”

The protests, which began last week over economic hardships suffered by the young and working class, have evolved into a rising against the powers and privileges of a remote elite, especially supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In Paris, President Emmanuel Macron said the tone of comments from the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia was “almost one that would lead us to war … a deliberate strategy for some,” and stressed the importance of keeping a dialogue with Tehran.

The protests have heaped pressure on President Hassan Rowhani, a relative moderate who championed a deal struck with world powers in 2015 to curb Iran’s disputed nuclear programme in return for the lifting of most international sanctions.

Many of the protesters are fuming over what they see as the failure so far of Rowhani’s government to deliver on promises of more jobs and investment as a dividend of the nuclear accord.