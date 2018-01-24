22 killed in double-bomb attack outside Libyan Mosque
PUBLISHED : Wednesday, 24 January, 2018, 7:01am
UPDATED : Wednesday, 24 January, 2018, 7:01am
At least 22 people were killed by a double car-bomb attack in the Libyan city of Benghazi on Tuesday, it has emerged.
The number of victims could rise further, Fadia al-Barghathi, spokeswoman for al-Jala hospital, told AFP.
An explosives-rigged vehicle blew up in front of a mosque in the central neighbourhood of Al-Sleimani, a security source said.
A second car exploded 30 minutes later in the same area, causing more casualties among security services and civilians.
