Iran believes the US spied on it with special lizards

Desert reptiles such as lizards and chameleons, whose skin drew atomic waves, were used to spy on Iran’s nuclear activities, according to Hassan Firuzabadi, senior military advisor to Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

PUBLISHED : Wednesday, 14 February, 2018, 1:08pm
UPDATED : Wednesday, 14 February, 2018, 1:08pm

CNBC
CNBC

By Nyshka Chandran

Lizards with the ability to “attract atomic waves” were reportedly used by Western spies to gain intelligence on Iran’s nuclear programme, a high-ranking Tehran official has claimed.

Hassan Firuzabadi, senior military advisor to Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, told local media on Tuesday that he became aware of the special reptiles “several years ago.”

In remarks that were widely picked up by international media outlets, Firuzabadi referred to one case involving foreigners who were in the Islamic Republic on an aid mission.

They possessed lizards and chameleons whose skin attracted atomic waves, he said, adding that the foreigners were “nuclear spies” who wanted information on Tehran’s uranium mines and atomic activities.

Firuzabadi also said Western spy agencies had “failed every time,” suggesting that the energy-sensitive lizards did not succeed in their mission.

Read the original article at CNBC

 

