Four soldiers wounded by border blast, Israel responds with tank opens fire into Gaza

PUBLISHED : Sunday, 18 February, 2018, 2:12am
UPDATED : Sunday, 18 February, 2018, 3:29am

Agence France-Presse
An Israeli tank opened fire Saturday at the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip in retaliation to an “explosive device” that wounded four soldiers along the border with the Palestinian enclave, the army said.

The tank targeted an observation post in southern Gaza in response to the “detonation of the explosive device adjacent to the security fence” where soldiers were on patrol.

An army statement said “two soldiers were severely wounded, one moderately and one slightly” in the explosion 

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the explosion, but army spokesman Jonathan Conricus blamed the Islamist Palestinian movement Hamas for the blast, in remarks on Twitter.

Hamas regularly organises protests against Israel along the border and used a demonstration to plant an “IED (improvised explosive device) attached to a flag”, which then detonated, he said in the post

“We hold Hamas responsible for all aggression from Gaza,” Conricus added.

Palestinian security sources said the incident took place east of the city of Khan Yunis, causing no injuries on the Palestinian side.

It was one of the most serious incidents on the border of the Hamas-ruled blockaded enclave since the Islamist movement and Israel fought a war in 2014.

            

                  

 

