A wealthy Turkish socialite and her friends were among the 11 people killed on Sunday when a private plane bringing them home from a Dubai bachelorette party crashed into an Iranian mountainside.

The plane was owned by the private holding company of Turkish businessman Huseyin Basaran, and carried eight passengers and three crew, an official for Turkey’s transport ministry said. Those on board included Basaran’s daughter Mina and seven of her friends, all flying back from a party ahead of her planned wedding next month.

Mina Basaran, at 28 years old, was in line to run the business. She posted photographs of what appeared to be her hen night in Dubai on Instagram. Among the photographs was an image of the crashed plane posted three days ago.

Mojtaba Khaledi, the spokesman of the country’s emergency management organisation, said that the plane hit a mountain near Shahr-e Kord and burst into flames.

Local residents who had reached the crash site in the Zagros Mountains said there were no survivors and victims’ bodies were burnt. DNA tests would be needed to identify the dead.

“The wreck of the jet and the bodies are found. They will be carried down from the mountain when sun comes up. My condolences to those who lost their loved ones,” the head of the Turkish Red Crescent, Kerem Kinik, said on Twitter, citing his Iranian sister organisation.

Kinik had earlier told Reuters there was “no chance” of any survivors, given the aircraft was a jet and it was flying in snowy weather.

An Iranian emergency services spokesman was quoted by ISNA news agency as saying the wreckage was burning and was clearly visible.

Shahr-e Kord is some 230 miles (370 kilometres) south of the capital, Tehran. Emergency crews were attempting to reach the crash site but the terrain was mountainous, making their approach difficult, he said.

The plane took off around 4.41pm on Sunday and reached a cruising altitude of just over 35,000 feet, according to FlightRadar24, a flight-tracking website. At around 6.01pm, something appears to have gone wrong with the flight as it rapidly gained altitude and then dropped drastically within minutes, data published by the website showed.

Turkey’s private Dogan News Agency identified the plane as a Bombardier CL604, tail number TC-TRB.

Basaran, a former deputy chairman of Trabzonspor football club, owns businesses that span yachts to energy. One of his companies is the top shareholder in Bahrain Middle East Bank BSC, a small investment bank. His construction projects include a series of luxury apartment blocks on Istanbul’s Asian side called “Mina Towers”, named after his daughter.

Calls to Basaran Holding’s office in Istanbul went unanswered.

Sunday’s crash comes after an Iranian ATR-72, a twin-engined turboprop used for short-distance regional flying, crashed in southern Iran, killing all 65 people on board in February.