Three Chinese tourists killed in traffic accident in Egypt

Three Chinese tourists were killed on Tuesday and eight others were injured in a road accident in Alexandria, Egypt’s second city, a government statement said.

Two of those injured were in critical condition, the statement said.

A travel van carrying a group of 11 Chinese tourists overturned into a ditch by the roadside, said Guo Hualong, director of the counsellor affairs at the Chinese Embassy to Egypt.

The van had hit another bus on the Cairo-Alexandria desert road due to speeding, said Alexandria Governor Mohamed Sultan said in a statement.

Sultan noted the three Chinese tourists killed included two women and a man.

The Egyptian van driver and tour guide were also wounded in the crash, Chinese media Xinhua reported.

The report added that the group was in Egypt on a tour organised by a Shenzhen travel firm.

Tourism was one of Egypt’s main sources of income but fewer visitors have come since a 2011 uprising. A plane crash in 2015 led to a further drop in tourist numbers. In recent months, more have come due in part to renewed political stability.