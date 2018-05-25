Iran staying within nuclear deal’s restrictions, UN atomic watchdog says

Iran has stayed within the main curbs on its nuclear activity that had been imposed by its deal with major powers despite the US pull-out from the pact, but could be quicker to provide extra access to inspectors, the United Nations atomic watchdog agency indicated on Thursday.

In its first such report since US President Donald Trump announced Washington’s withdrawal on May 8, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said that Iran had complied with limits on the level to which it can enrich uranium, its stock of enriched uranium and other items.

It did, however, rebuke Iran for dragging its feet over “complementary access” inspections under the agency’s Additional Protocol, which Iran is enacting under terms of the deal.

“The Agency ... has conducted complementary accesses under the Additional Protocol to all the sites and locations in Iran which it needed to visit,” the IAEA wrote in a confidential report that was sent to member states and seen by Reuters.

“Timely and proactive cooperation by Iran in providing such access would facilitate implementation of the Additional Protocol and enhance confidence,” it said.

The report came with France, Britain and Germany scrambling to salvage the deal’s core trade of sanctions relief in exchange for restrictions on nuclear fuel production.

This comes after Trump withdrew the United States from the accord.

Trump cited various “flaws” in the deal, including that many of its restrictions lapse over time and that it does not address Iran’s ballistic missile programme or its role in regional conflicts like the wars in Syria and Yemen.

Some Western companies like the French oil giant Total have already said they may have to quit Iran because of the US move.

Senior officials from the other countries that signed the deal – France, Britain, Germany, Russia, China and Iran – are meeting in Vienna on Friday to discuss next steps.

Additional reporting by Agence France-Presse