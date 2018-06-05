Israel hit back at a threatening tweet from Iran with a ‘Mean Girls’ gif

By Rosie Perper

Israel trolled Iran on Monday with a gif from the film “Mean Girls” after Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called for their complete annihilation.

Khamenei tweeted that Israel is a “cancerous tumour” that needs to be “eradicated,” and referenced the Palestinian “March of Return” movement which has seen several large-scale protests along the Gaza border in recent weeks.

The Israeli Embassy in the US responded to Khamenei’s colorful language with a gif from the 2004 film “Mean Girls,” in which Regina George, played by Rachel McAdams, Cady Heron, played by Lindsay Lohan’s character, “Why are you so obsessed with me?”

The embassy’s response has over 18,000 likes and 7,000 retweets.

Many of the commenters praised Israel’s witty response to Iran’s threats of annihilation. One user asked in Hebrew: “Who is the 15-year-old boy responsible for the embassy’s Twitter?”

מי הילד בן 15 שאחראי על הטוויטר של משרד החוץ? — YaronR (@yaronriko) June 4, 2018

Some called for the poster to receive a raise.

Give your social media coordinator a huge raise. Many, many, many shekels. — Laura Rosen Cohen (@LauraRosenCohen) June 4, 2018

Israel and Iran have recently been sparring online and offline; last month, the two exchanged fire in Syria.

See Also:

Ceasefire temporarily halts air war between Israel and Gaza

Israeli jets bomb Palestinian Jihadist camps

Israel is building an ‘impenetrable’ underwater sea border with the Gaza Strip

Read the original article at Business Insider