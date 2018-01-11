A drunk Russian man was detained after stealing an armoured personnel carrier and smashing it into a convenience store on Wednesday, reports said.

The man stole the tank-like vehicle on caterpillar tracks from a privately-run motorsport training ground in the far northern Murmansk region, RIA Novosti news agency cited a traffic police spokeswoman as saying.

The joyrider drove the armoured vehicle through his small town of Apatity, a small town just south of the Arctic Circle, where he careered through the front of the “Family” convenience store, footage shared on social media showed

A local man rammed an armoured personal carrier (APC) into a grocery store in the town of Apatity. pic.twitter.com/cd6XzAGcS2 — Ruptly (@Ruptly) January 10, 2018

He also crushed a Daewoo car parked nearby, images showed.

The intoxicated man climbed out of the hatch and walked into the aisles before being detained, the police spokeswoman said.

Local news website Hibiny.com reported that the man also stole a bottle of wine from the shop during the early-morning incident.

It posted a photograph of the snow-covered vehicle smashed through glass panels at the front of the store.

“Basically some guy stole an armoured vehicle … and went into a shop to top up his stocks in the morning,” the social media user described, whilst filming the snow-covered scene out of his window.

The man, in his late twenties, did not resist arrest, RIA news agency reported.

Additional reporting by Reuters