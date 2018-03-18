Polls have opened in Russia’s Far East, near Alaska, for its presidential election - although there are fears that the process could come under an unspecified “attack”.

Grigory Melkonyants, co-chair of the independent Golos center, said on Saturday that “We are worried that there could be some kind of provocation ... I fear that independent observers will become objects of such an attack.” He didn’t elaborate.

There will be more than 1,500 international observers joining the thousands of Russian observers to watch the vote. Moscow has warned of possible meddling as US authorities continue to investigate alleged Russian interference in US President Donald Trump’s election.

The Russian government wants to ensure elections are clean after ballot-stuffing and fraud marred the last presidential election in 2012.

Unlike the last time Putin faced voters, this time he faces no serious opposition movement, and has strengthened his domestic support through his actions in Ukraine and Syria.

In fact, the belief that Putin will triumph over his seven competitors is so strong that local authorities are putting in effort to overcome voter apathy.

And that, it would appear, involves getting employers to pressure - or force - their employees to vote.

Melkonyants said the group has registered an “alarming” rise in recent days in complaints that employers are forcing or pressuring workers to vote.

He described an “unprecedented” amount of money spent on getting out the vote.

Voters in Russia’s Perm region, around 700 miles east of Moscow, say that they have received letters from their employers urging them to fulfill their civic duty - even telling them to report on when and where they voted.

One message said employers would keep a running tally of the information and submit it to management.

An employee in Perm’s regional administration said similar messages were sent to staff members in regional education, sports and administrative institutions.

He spoke on condition of anonymity because he fears repercussions from his employers if he speaks publicly about the electoral pressure.

Voting will continue across Sunday, ending in the Baltic enclave of Kaliningrad.