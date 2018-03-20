The Kremlin spokesman said it was no big deal that US President Donald Trump didn’t congratulate Vladimir Putin on his re-election as president.

Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Tuesday that he doesn’t consider Trump’s silence an “unfriendly act”

Peskov said maybe Trump’s schedule didn’t allow it and suggested he might call later.

The White House said Monday that it is “not surprised by the outcome” of Sunday’s election, and that no congratulatory call was planned.

With US-Russian relations at a long-time low, Peskov said: “Putin remains open for normalising relations with our American partners where it is in our interests.”

Putin was overwhelming re-elected in Sunday’s election for another six-year term, in a vote where his only serious opponent was banned from running.

China’s President Xi Jinping was among the first world leaders to congratulate Putin on his win.