By Sujin Thomas

Celebrity chef and TV host Anthony Bourdain’s plans to open a Singapore hawker-inspired food hall in New York City has been canned.

It comes two years after he announced that he would open Bourdain Market on the far west side of Manhattan.

In a statement, Bourdain said the project at Pier 57 had been “challenging” and that no official lease had been signed with developers RXR Realty and YoungWoo and Associates too.

According to a Eater New York report, Bourdain said: “Launching what is admittedly a very ambitious venture has proven to be challenging at every turn.”

“It seems increasingly clear that in spite of my best efforts, the stars may not align at Pier 57 which is an especially complicated site for which we still do not have a lease.”

The market was originally slated to open this year but the date got pushed back to 2019, after it ran into stumbling blocks.

The market lost its CEO Stephen Werther earlier this year, there were problems in getting visas for vendors and developers reportedly continued to meet with other potential vendors.

The report said that Hudson River Park Trust which manages the pier, declined to comment but an RXR spokesman said that the pier remains on track to open.

The spokesman said that the company is “in advanced discussions with a number of exciting retail and dining partners.”

It’s not entirely over for Bourdain who still hopes to make the project a reality.

He said: “I remain hopeful that New York will someday have such a market – I still passionately wish to create this resource that New Yorkers deserve.”

