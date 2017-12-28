Robert Strong, the self-proclaimed “Prophet of Poo” behind the gift of horse manure left for US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, said he planned more dirty tricks.

A man identified on Facebook as Strong said he was going to have a gallery show for “manure artists to create GOP busts. Best ones get mailed as gifts to the White House. Or all of them.”

It’s not clear whether he intended to go through with the plan, but there was a wrapped box of manure left for Mnuchin at his house in the Bel Air neighbourhood in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Strong earlier shared photos on Facebook of the card that he said accompanied the deliveries.

Addressed to “Stevie,” they read: “Mrs. Mnuchin & Trump, We’re returning the ‘gift’ of the Christmas tax bill. It’s bulls**t. Warmest wishes, the American People.

“PS – Kiss Donald for me.”

Responses to Strong’s Facebook post include a wish that he would be sent to prison; some people called him a “lunatic” and a “political terrorist”.

Secret Service agents, a police bomb squad and officers responded in large numbers Saturday to the Bel Air neighbourhood. Eventually, the box was determined to be non-explosive, and manure was dumped on the ground. The case was widely reported.

Strong has repeatedly said that his act was legal, that he was exercising his First Amendment rights, according to AL.com.

He said he made the gesture because Republicans were acting brazenly, and he called for others “to be more brazen with our activism and maybe a bit more aggressive.”

Strong said he was a psychologist at the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health in Hollywood.

The Los Angeles Times and The Washington Post reported that Strong “appears to have enthusiastically documented the act on Twitter and Facebook”.

He told AL.com that the gesture was “something a frat boy may do to another frat boy”.

The Secret Service, although not confirming that Strong was linked to the case, said Monday that it had found a person who had claimed responsibility for delivering the package and had interviewed him.